Woman dies in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one woman dead Monday night. It is the city's first homicide of the year.

Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers received a call at 6:44 p.m. Monday regarding a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE, according to a news release. When officers arrived on the scene, they said, they discovered an adult woman suffering from a stab wound.

Devonna Walker, 29, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, authorities said. She died from her wound.

Authorities said two people were detained, transported to the Cedar Rapids Police Department and interviewed. Both individuals were released pending further investigation after consultation with the Linn County Attorney's Office.

