Woman dies in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one woman dead Monday night. It is the city's first homicide of the year.
Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers received a call at 6:44 p.m. Monday regarding a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE, according to a news release. When officers arrived on the scene, they said, they discovered an adult woman suffering from a stab wound.
Devonna Walker, 29, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, authorities said. She died from her wound.
Authorities said two people were detained, transported to the Cedar Rapids Police Department and interviewed. Both individuals were released pending further investigation after consultation with the Linn County Attorney's Office.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Page County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #48
--- Quality of life rank: #85
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Scott County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #47
--- Quality of life rank: #60
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Jackson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #43
--- Length of life rank: #51
--- Quality of life rank: #37
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Calhoun County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #55
--- Quality of life rank: #90
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Chickasaw County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #46
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Iowa County
- Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #14
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #11
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #61
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #48
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #52
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#42. Louisa County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #84
--- Length of life rank: #82
--- Quality of life rank: #78
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Taylor County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Mahaska County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #45
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Cherokee County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Adair County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #52
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #36
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Davis County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #77
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Decatur County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #95
--- Length of life rank: #92
--- Quality of life rank: #95
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Fayette County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #73
--- Quality of life rank: #66
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Audubon County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #89
--- Quality of life rank: #39
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Muscatine County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #54
--- Quality of life rank: #80
Thug outlaw69 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Des Moines County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #88
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #91
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Fremont County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #86
--- Length of life rank: #90
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Cerro Gordo County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #80
--- Length of life rank: #85
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Black Hawk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #84
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#26. Hamilton County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #60
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Allamakee County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #48
--- Length of life rank: #53
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Wayne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #81
--- Length of life rank: #57
--- Quality of life rank: #93
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Clinton County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #89
--- Length of life rank: #80
--- Quality of life rank: #97
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Lucas County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #69
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Pocahontas County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #51
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Palo Alto County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #87
--- Quality of life rank: #32
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Ringgold County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #56
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Appanoose County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #93
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #99
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Pottawattamie County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #90
--- Length of life rank: #88
--- Quality of life rank: #86
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Monroe County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #62
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #57
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#16. O'Brien County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #31
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Van Buren County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Emmet County
- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #87
--- Length of life rank: #94
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Tama County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #85
--- Length of life rank: #83
--- Quality of life rank: #81
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Marshall County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #77
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 76.4 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #82
--- Length of life rank: #81
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Woodbury County
- Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (2.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #83
--- Length of life rank: #84
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#9. Ida County
- Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #44
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Union County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #91
--- Length of life rank: #99
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Clarke County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #96
--- Length of life rank: #93
--- Quality of life rank: #94
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Lee County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #98
--- Length of life rank: #95
--- Quality of life rank: #98
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Harrison County
- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #65
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cass County
- Average life expectancy: 75.6 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #92
--- Length of life rank: #96
--- Quality of life rank: #87
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wapello County
- Average life expectancy: 75.5 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #94
--- Length of life rank: #91
--- Quality of life rank: #92
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Monona County
- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #97
--- Length of life rank: #98
--- Quality of life rank: #89
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Montgomery County
- Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #99
--- Length of life rank: #97
--- Quality of life rank: #96
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
