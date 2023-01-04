 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Woman dies in Cedar Rapids stabbing

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one woman dead Monday night. It is the city's first homicide of the year.

Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers received a call at 6:44 p.m. Monday regarding a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE, according to a news release. When officers arrived on the scene, they said, they discovered an adult woman suffering from a stab wound.

Devonna Walker, 29, was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, authorities said. She died from her wound.

Authorities said two people were detained, transported to the Cedar Rapids Police Department and interviewed. Both individuals were released pending further investigation after consultation with the Linn County Attorney's Office.

Investigators say Adam Pinkusiewicz, the prime suspect in the 2021 slayings of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte near Moab, committed suicide in Waterloo, Iowa, in September 2021.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News