Woman fatally shot at north Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business

OMAHA — A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in north Omaha had hopes of starting her own business.

Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Wood was pronounced dead at the hospital. Six other people at the gathering also were wounded and went to Omaha hospitals by private vehicles.

Wood had completed her shift at an Omaha bar when she decided to go to a party, according to a Go Fund Me post by Heather Chastain.

Chastain said in the post that Wood was saving to buy a house and start her own business. "Karly was charismatic, unique, and strong," she wrote.

Autumn Wood said her sister also was working at a Target store. Karly had a talent for nail art and wanted to start her own beauty company, her sister said.

"Karly had something special, she was unapologetically her, with a heart of gold that could light up a room," Autumn Wood said.

Karly's mother, Amber Wood, said her daughter graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School in 2020. Karly was a confident young woman with a great future, she said.

"To many people who were lucky enough to cross paths with her, even if in a dark place, she was their light at the end of a tunnel," Amber Wood said. "We hope people will never forget her and the confident driven spirit she projected."

Omaha police Monday released the names of the other people wounded in the shooting: Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; Charise Coleman, 27; Shannon Jackson, 31; Roger Dollison, 25; Ronald Arceneaux, 34; Gilbert Ledoux, 32; and Imhotep Davis, 25. They all were taken to Omaha hospitals by private vehicles, but Davis later was transferred from CHI Immanuel to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy's trauma center.

Mayor Jean Stothert issued a statement Sunday offering her sympathy to Wood's family.

"I have confidence in the Omaha Police Department to thoroughly investigate the shooting and provide the resources needed to ensure public safety," she said. "The grieving family and friends of the victims deserve to know what happened."

The homicide is the 25th slaying in Omaha in 2022. That compares with 28 at this time last year and 34 in 2020.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.