Woman found dead after Gage County fire

A woman was found dead inside a house in Gage County following a reported fire Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 300 Jefferson St. in Clatonia.

A press release from the sheriff’s office said the body of a woman was found inside the home. The name of the woman is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, the office said.

Mutual aid was provided by Cortland Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue and Hallam Fire and Rescue. Also responding was Gage County Emergency Management.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.