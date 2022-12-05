Woman hospitalized after Waterloo assault has died

WATERLOO --- The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died.

Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken a hospital after police found her with a head injury on Wednesday. She never regained consciousness and died Saturday, according to friends and relatives. She was 39.

Police confirmed the death.

Taylor’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Lamarcus Lamario Martez Williams, remains at the Black Hawk County Jail with bond set at $500,000. He was detained on Wednesday night on charges of third-offense domestic assault, escape, interference and assault on an officer.

According to court records, Williams told police he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser.

Police continue to investigate the attack, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Meanwhile, corrections officials have asked the court to revoke Williams’ probation for an April incident where he punched Taylor in the head.