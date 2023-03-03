OMAHA — A 21-year-old Hastings woman is being held in the Douglas County Jail after Omaha Police said she assaulted a 36-year-old man and threatened to maim police officers early Thursday morning.

At about midnight, two officers responded to a reported assault at North 11th and Nicholas streets. A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man told officers the woman hit him in the neck and shoulder multiple times with a stick, according to the police report. The man told officers the woman — who he did not know — then proceeded to hit his vehicle. The man suffered no apparent injuries and refused medical attention. He reported his vehicle was not damaged.

Although the officers took the woman into custody without incident, the police report stated that she threatened to cut off the officers’ fingers and "castrate" them if the officers touched her tablet. The report said the woman also threatened officers by telling them she would have "associates murder them" upon her release.

The woman was arrested for suspicion of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.