The man who died in Monday’s ethanol plant explosion in Wood River has been identified as Jody Norgaard, a 49-year-old Grand Island man.
Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to the explosion at about 2:40 p.m. No fire was present upon the department’s arrival, according to news release from the State Fire Marshal Agency.
The release said that another employee was being treated at an Omaha hospital and was in critical condition. On Thursday, Chief Investigator Adam Matzner of the State Fire Marshal Agency declined to give that employee’s name.
Work was being done on the liquid holding tank at the time of the explosion, which was considered accidental.
Three other individuals, who were on-site contractors, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and were released after treatment.
The Wood River plant is one of 11 biorefineries owned by Omaha-based Green Plains.
Norgaard’s funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island.
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium
Troops from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Men and women from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guard MSG. Christine Hytrek hugs her best friend of ten years, Holly Page, ahead of a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Henry Labrayere (right) holds the hand of his father, LTC. Zach Labrayere during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman George Gothman has his ascot adjusted by MSG. Christine Hytrek (from left) as their company prepares to march onto the field for a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen gives a short statement during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Family and friends of troops in the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion listen to speakers while troops stand at ease during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease while family and friends in the crowd listen to speakers during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (second row, three back) stands at attention among his comrades as they stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (right) speaks with fellow guardsman after a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
E-5 Sgt. Landon Kush hugs his mother Erica Wessel following a departure ceremony for members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman hold onto to eagle feathers during a eagle feather ceremony by Lakota Sioux drummers following a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. In Lakota culture, eagle feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride and are treated with great respect.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Friends and family take photos of as troops exit from a tunnel during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
