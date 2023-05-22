A Wymore man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May.
Dalton J. Schwartz, 19, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of sexually explicit content, all class 2A felonies.
A subpoena was served to Windstream Communications in May 2022 requesting information for an IP address associated with viewing or sharing child pornography. A federal search warrant was issued in October 2022, and several electronics devices belonging to Schwartz were seized.
Schwartz appeared in Gage County Court on Thursday, where his bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% deposit.
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 4
Gordon-Rushville's McKinley Grover prepares for her attempt in the shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brady's Dillon Miller celebrates his first-place finish in the Class D 100-meter dash at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Loomis's Gunnar Hadley, left, hugs Sterling's Andrew Harms after they competed Class D 110 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler reacts to her finish for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler crosses the finish line for the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson finishes ahead of the pack in the Class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Kaitlyn Emanuel competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo Neumann's Jill Johnson competes in the finals of shot put at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates his finish ahead of Tri County's Carter Siems in the Class C 800 run at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney, left, and Arapahoe's Will Cacy finish the Class D 400 meters at state track on Saturday. Cacy was first, Zelasney, second.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Story Rasby celebrates her win in the Class C 400 meters at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Freeman's Evan Ault adjusts his glasses before the start of the Class C 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur County's Lance Vasa, left, and Riverside's Carson Bloom finish the Class D 4x100 relay at state track on Saturday. According to the 2020 census, Arthur County has a population of 434 people. So roughly, 1% of the population of Arthur County participated in the relay.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview's Kyler Mosel, right, and Jordan Mosel, left, celebrate after the Class D 1600 meter run at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fayth Winkelman competes during the Class D girls 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson/Leigh's Chloe Hanel, front, reacts as Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, back, celebrates winning the winner of the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, left, and Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, right, compete during the Class C girls 300 meter hurdles at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker rests after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker kisses his necklace after winning the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker competes during the Class C boys 1600 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens reacts after the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens, right, passes MIlford's Lilly Kenning, left, during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
MIlford's Lilly Kenning competes during the Class C 1600 meter run during the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the Class C boys 200 meter dash at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags represent the records broken at state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.