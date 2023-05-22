A Wymore man was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May.

Dalton J. Schwartz, 19, is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of sexually explicit content, all class 2A felonies.

A subpoena was served to Windstream Communications in May 2022 requesting information for an IP address associated with viewing or sharing child pornography. A federal search warrant was issued in October 2022, and several electronics devices belonging to Schwartz were seized.

Schwartz appeared in Gage County Court on Thursday, where his bond was set at $500,000 with a 10% deposit.

