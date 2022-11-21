York County grand jury finds no wrongdoing by sheriff's deputies in chase, crash that killed 2

YORK — A York County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by the York County Sheriff's Department in the death of two men after one of them stole a sheriff's cruiser, drove it into a train and killed the other man, who was waiting at the train tracks.

By state law a grand jury is convened whenever a person dies while in the custody of law enforcement or is in the process of being apprehended. The work of the grand jury is secret, but the report and finding is a public record.

The incident in February started as an attempted traffic stop just after 11 p.m. about 6 miles northwest of York. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department had spotted a truck driven by Joseph Stoltenberg, 43, of York driving erratically and attempted to pull him over, according to Sheriff Paul Vrbka.

Deputies pursued Stoltenberg for about eight minutes at speeds of more than 100 mph, before the truck stopped and Stoltenberg got out. He was concealing his hands, but claimed to have a gun and told deputies he wanted to die, Vrbka said.

After ignoring officer commands, Stoltenberg stole a marked patrol cruiser with canine officer Nitro II inside.

Stoltenberg stopped the cruiser atop railroad tracks near 19th Street and Delaware Avenue before exiting and standing outside the vehicle as a train approached. As authorities neared Stoltenberg, he got back inside the cruiser and drove north on Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them. Stoltenberg drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train.

Meanwhile, Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old coach and math teacher at Hampton Public Schools, was sitting in his car waiting for a train to pass.

Stoltenberg crashed the cruiser into the back of Ediger’s car, pushing both cars into the locomotive. Emergency radio traffic indicated the vehicles "exploded" upon impact.

Ediger, the patrol dog and Stoltenberg all died instantly, Vrbka said.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the incident.

Court records indicate Stoltenberg was well-known to law enforcement, having been named in 21 criminal cases in Nebraska dating to 1997, including an ongoing felony theft case in York.

The grand jury report reviewed by the York News-Times said four witnesses testified and 955 exhibits were reviewed.

The grand jury report said Stoltenberg's death, caused by blunt force trauma to his head and torso after being ejected from the vehicle, was suicide and that he caused the death of Ediger.

“No member of law enforcement caused, contributed to or aided Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death," the report said.

The grand jury did recommend that York County law enforcement agencies should consider tactics and technologies that would allow officers to disable vehicles involved in pursuits.