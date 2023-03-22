YORK — The 47-year-old York man accused of killing his 46-year-old wife Jan. 30 has pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges.

Arraignment proceeding for Bart Beutler were held Tuesday in York County District Court.

Beutler is being held without bond in the York County jail.

He's accused of shooting his wife, Stacie Beutler, at their home in York. Court documents indicate Bart Beutler called 911, allegedly saying he shot his wife and she was deceased. Investigators say he was taken into custody at a different residence by the York Police Department.

Beutler has an extensive criminal history, which includes a conviction of second-degree murder in Maricopa County, Arizona.

He is facing seven felony charges, including:

* First-degree murder, a Class 1A felony that carries the possibility of life in prison.

* Use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 5-50 years.

* Five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony. Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years.

His case has been assigned to the York County jury term starting July 25.

