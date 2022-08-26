York man killed in train accident

YORK — A York man was killed Thursday when his vehicle was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing.

The York County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, died shortly before 5 p.m. after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K.

Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rutten’s vehicle was northbound on Road K.

While the collision occurred at the intersection of Road K, the train pushed the vehicle for at least a half mile, nearly to the U.S. 81 bypass. First responders had to find an alternate way of getting to the scene, with some walking from Road L and others going by vehicle from a road in a field.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.