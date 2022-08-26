York man killed in train accident

YORK — A York man was killed Thursday when his vehicle was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing.
The York County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, died shortly before 5 p.m. after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K.
Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rutten’s vehicle was northbound on Road K.
While the collision occurred at the intersection of Road K, the train pushed the vehicle for at least a half mile, nearly to the U.S. 81 bypass. First responders had to find an alternate way of getting to the scene, with some walking from Road L and others going by vehicle from a road in a field.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Photos: 2022 federal legislative summit
Legislative summit, 8.25
Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson gives a speech during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson gives a speech during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Attendees listen during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson gives a speech during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Rep. Don Bacon speaks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
From left, Sen. Ben Sasse, Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Mike Flood attend the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Rep. Don Bacon (left) speaks as Rep. Adrian Smith looks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse laughs during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Attendees listen during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Rep. Don Bacon laughs during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Rep. Mike Flood (right) speaks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson gives a speech during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse (from left), Rep. Don Bacon and Rep. Adrian Smith share a laugh during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse (from left), Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Mike Flood attend the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse (from left), Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Mike Flood attend the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Attendees listen during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Rep. Adrian Smith (center) smiles during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislative summit, 8.25
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.