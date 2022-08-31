York man sentenced for sexually assaulting children

YORK — Landon Meier, 20, of York was sentenced to 10-16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

He earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device.

According to court documents, York law enforcement officials received information that indicated Meier sexually assaulted a 12-year-old. A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in York.

During that interview, the child indicated that he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old as well. That minor was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

The affidavit said there was some sharing of photographic images via electronic communication devices.

This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced Meier to the following prison terms:

• First-degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, 10-16 years

• Third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, 1-3 years

• Enticement by electronic device, a Class 4 felony, 1-2 years

The second and third sentences will be served concurrently with the first.