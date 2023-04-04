YORK — A York man is suing the city in small claims court, asking for $3,900 in damages because a York Police officer allegedly yelled at him.

Rex Gold, who is representing himself in the matter, alleges in court filings that an officer called him names “as loud as he could repetitively.”

Gold did not state how the damage request amount was calculated.

The case was transferred to the regular docket of the York County Court.

Charles Campbell, the city’s attorney, has filed a motion to have the case dismissed because Gold did not file a tort claim with the city, a requirement before a lawsuit can be filed with the courts. Campbell argued the court lacks jurisdiction in this matter.