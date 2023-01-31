York woman found dead; suspect in custody, police say

YORK — A York woman was killed and a man was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m.

Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Tjaden said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were still at the residence, they received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York. A short time later, Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was booked in the York County jail.

Tjaden said there is no indication that anyone else was involved.