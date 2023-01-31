York woman killed by husband, police say

YORK — A York woman was killed and her husband was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m.

Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Tjaden said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were still at the residence, they received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York. A short time later, Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was booked in the York County jail.

Tjaden said there is no indication that anyone else was involved.

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska Counties with the most emergency shelters in Nebraska #50. Otoe County #49. Kimball County #48. Colfax County #47. Hamilton County #46. Furnas County #45. Greeley County #44. Gage County #43. Cheyenne County #42. Scotts Bluff County #41. Platte County #40. Sherman County #39. Perkins County #38. Dundy County #37. Keya Paha County #36. Garfield County #35. Keith County #34. Hitchcock County #33. Logan County #32. Webster County #31. Thurston County #30. Thayer County #29. Red Willow County #28. Adams County #27. Dawson County #26. Fillmore County #25. Wayne County #24. Loup County #23. Custer County #22. Kearney County #21. Frontier County #20. Banner County #19. Gosper County #18. Boone County #17. Jefferson County #16. Nance County #15. Thomas County #14. Seward County #13. Sioux County #12. Polk County #11. McPherson County #10. Arthur County #9. Sheridan County #8. Boyd County #7. Rock County #6. Butler County #5. Franklin County #4. Garden County #3. Hayes County #2. Harlan County #1. Hooker County