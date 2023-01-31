 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York woman killed by husband, police say

YORK — A York woman was killed and her husband was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m.

Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Tjaden said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bart Beutler

Beutler

While officers were still at the residence, they received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York. A short time later, Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was booked in the York County jail.

Tjaden said there is no indication that anyone else was involved.

An active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area. In an active shooter situation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends the following safety measures.
