LINCOLN — A day before debate begins on an effort to curtail abortion access in Nebraska, Planned Parenthood officials said the legislation is contributing to a “nationwide public health crisis” regarding reproductive rights.

Lawmakers are preparing to debate Legislative Bill 626 on Wednesday, which would ban abortions once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected — usually around six weeks of pregnancy. If it advances, it still must make it through two more rounds of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed.

Almost certainly facing a filibuster by opponents, LB 626 will require 33 votes to advance, and the vote is expected to come down to a “razor thin margin,” according to Andi Curry Grubb, director of public affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska. She was one of two Planned Parenthood officials who spoke against the bill at a press conference Tuesday.

Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer “opened the floodgates” to abortion-banning legislation in statehouses across the nation. Roughly a dozen states have already enacted abortion bans in that time, and Nebraska is one of several others looking to pass similar laws.

McGill Johnson also noted a recent decision by a federal judge in Texas that would halt the approval of a common abortion pill. The U.S. Department of Justice has appealed that ruling.

“At a time when we should be solving for inequities, we are instead seeing politically motivated lawmakers making decisions to take away our reproductive freedom,” she said.

Nebraska lawmakers have blocked previous attempts to restrict abortion in past sessions, notably stopping a so-called trigger bill last year that would have banned all abortions once Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The sponsor of that bill, State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, introduced LB 626 this year. Although she said she preferred not to allow Nebraska women to have any legal abortions, she felt that a six-week ban is what lawmakers would pass.

Opponents contend the legislation is essentially a complete ban, as most women don’t realize they are pregnant until after six weeks. Curry Grubb pointed out that a LB 626 co-sponsor, Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, has indicated he has reservations with the bill and has filed an amendment that would instead ban abortions after around 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Riepe’s amendment has received little support from either supporters or opponents of LB 626. Opponents largely say they won’t support any attempts to increase abortion restrictions, while the bill’s supporters say the amendment would allow too many abortions.

A statement from the Nebraska Family Alliance said that the original LB 626 would prevent roughly 2,000 abortions per year, based on data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, Riepe’s amendment would mean roughly 300 fewer abortions per year.

If Riepe pulls his support for LB 626, the bill might not advance. However, since filing his amendment, Riepe has backed away from some of his statements about the bill and said he would support it, regardless of what happens with his proposed amendment.

LB 626 is one of several controversial bills at play this session, contributing to a session-long filibuster by opponents. Curry Grubb said the divisive legislation is distracting lawmakers from other issues that would have a larger impact on their constituents.

“Stop focusing on these divisive, unnecessary laws, and focus on the things that Nebraskans need and want the Legislature to be working on,” Curry Grubb said.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session