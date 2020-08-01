‘Cusp of catastrophe:’ Iowa doctors call for statewide face mask mandate

But Reynolds has resisted a mask mandate, in part because she said it would be difficult to enforce. She also said earlier this week, when asked why she will not issue a mandate despite the advice of experts who say masks work, “But there’s people that would tell you just the opposite.”

Those people were not at the Iowa Capitol on Saturday morning.

“The scientific evidence is now convincing: face masks work,” Baeth said. “There is science behind our recommendations. This is not politics. In fact, in my opinion there should be no room for politics when we’re discussing how to beat this disease.”

Baeth addressed the pushback from some who claim that a face mask mandate would violate a person’s freedoms. He noted that research shows the virus can be spread by people who are infected but may not be aware because they are not showing symptoms.

He compared a mask mandate to impaired driving laws, in that they instruct a person how to behave in public in order to protect other people’s lives.