Dad threw 8-month-old against wall, causing skull fracture, while mom stood by, officials say

The Omaha parents of an 8-month-old girl have been charged with intentional child abuse — the father threw the baby against a wall, causing a skull fracture, and the mother witnessed the attack and did nothing for days, officials said.

Theodor Hurt, 23, and Dakota Vick, 24, initially both lied to doctors and police officers about how the injury occurred.

Hurt told Omaha police that he threw his daughter into a travel crib after he was frustrated that she was fussy.

Vick told police in an initial interview that her baby fell off the couch twice, but later said she saw Hurt throw their daughter.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital on Nov. 22 — days after the injury occurred — by the parents because of swelling to her head. A CAT scan showed that she had a skull fracture on the right side of her head and a brain bleed that “was causing the malformation of her head,” according to an affidavit.

Both parents told officers at the hospital that the girl fell off the living room couch two different times on Nov. 19 — about 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. Vick said that Hurt’s mother also witnessed one of the falls.

Officers interviewed his mother, who said she had dropped off two older grandchildren from school and Vick told her that the baby had fallen off the couch during a diaper change.

Hurt’s mother didn’t see any swelling until the next day.

Officers interviewed Hurt again on Nov. 23. He said he was taking care of the baby and four other children on Nov. 18. The infant was awake later than usual because of a late nap and was becoming fussy, frustrating Hurt, who was under the influence of several shots of alcohol.

He took the girl upstairs and forcefully threw her into the travel crib, which was up against a wall, causing the child to hit her head against the wall.

The baby began to cry and then he sat on the bed and cried about what he had done, according to court documents.

In her second interview, Vick told police that she saw Hurt throw the baby and was upset at how he handled the girl, but didn’t see the girl strike the wall.

Hurt is being held on $82,500 bail, while Vick was given $25,000 bail. Hurt also faces a caretaker neglect misdemeanor charge, accused of striking his then-7-year-old daughter several times in the head in December 2020, causing a bruise and her to stay home from school for a week.

The baby and the four other children, ages 8, 6, 4 and 2, have been placed in state custody.

