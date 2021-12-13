 Skip to main content
Damaging winds expected Wednesday in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri

OMAHA — Weather forecasters say damaging winds are expected in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri this week, just days after devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc in the Midwest.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch starting Wednesday morning for most of Kansas and Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. Most of central Iowa is under the same watch starting Wednesday afternoon into the night. The system's swath starts in New Mexico and cuts across southeastern Colorado, the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles and ends in southeast corner of Minnesota, according to a weather service map.

Strong sustained winds between 25 and 40 miles per hour are expected in the region, with gusts of more than 65 miles per hour at times, the weather service reported.

Damaging winds are likely to bring down trees and power lines, making widespread power outages possible, the service warned. Driving in the winds could also be dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Cities in the path of the winds include North Platte, Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska; Dodge City, Topeka and Kansas City in Kansas; Kansas City and its suburbs and St. Joseph in Missouri; and Des Moines, Waterloo, Fort Dodge and Mason City in Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

