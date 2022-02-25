Darrel Parker, convicted of Lincoln murder in 1956 and cleared five decades later, dies at 90

Darrel Parker died Sunday, 66 years after his wrongful conviction for killing his wife on a snowy December day in Lincoln.

And 52 years after his parole from the State Penitentiary.

And 31 years after receiving a pardon.

And a decade after getting what he’d fought for most of his adult life — an apology from the state, and a formal admission of his innocence.

"You never give up hope, you never give up hope," Parker, then 80, said during an emotional news conference at the Capitol. “I tell people, ‘Now I can die in peace.’”

He was joined that day by then-Attorney General Jon Bruning, who announced the state was paying Parker $500,000 — the maximum allowed by law — and ending his wrongful conviction and imprisonment lawsuit.

"It became crystal-clear that Mr. Parker is innocent," Bruning said. "This was the most important thing I could do as attorney general, to right this wrong."

The moment marked a symbolic end to a saga that had started Dec. 14, 1955, inside the Parkers' small, city-owned house in Antelope Park.

Parker, the city’s first forester, returned home for lunch to find his wife’s beaten, bound and strangled body. Nancy Parker had developed recipes for Gooch’s flour and noodles and hosted a cooking show on Channels 10/11. She had been addressing Christmas cards when he left for work that morning.

Police picked up and released a well-known con. Then, days after Nancy Parker was buried, they interrogated Parker in a windowless room until he confessed.

He recanted the next day, maintaining for the rest of his life he’d been psychologically tortured, even drugged, to admit to a crime he didn’t commit.

The state would ultimately acknowledge that, but not before Parker spent 15 years in prison, argued his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, received parole in 1970 and a pardon in 1991.

By then, he’d remarried — Ele — and rebuilt his life in Moline, Illinois, working his way up to supervisor with the parks department, retiring from there, and taking a job with a law firm.

He continued to try to clear his name. He hoped DNA testing would help, but he learned much of the evidence — including hair and semen samples recovered from the crime scene — had disappeared.

His case got a boost in 2010, when Lincoln native and Colorado author David Strauss published “Barbarous Souls,” an investigation of the crime, Parker’s conviction and his fight for exoneration.

A year later, Lincoln attorneys Herb and Dan Friedman took up his case with a $500,000 lawsuit against the state under its then-recent wrongful conviction and imprisonment law.

And a year after that, Nebraska’s attorney general offered his apology.

Parker accepted it. "It can't possibly make up for all those years," he said, adding: "I'm not bitter. I'm not built that way."

Playing a role in clearing Parker’s name was Dan Friedman’s proudest moment in his legal career — the most consequential accomplishment as a lawyer, he said Tuesday.

“To represent somebody who had been waiting 50 years for public justice and to know we brought the state of Nebraska to its knees and caused a wake-up moment, that was pretty humbling,” he said.

Friedman stayed in touch with his client, years after the case was over.

So did Strauss, the Colorado author. The two became friends, and Strauss would take Parker on trips across the country — to Parker’s childhood home in northwestern Iowa, to watch the leaves turn in New England, to the Colorado mountains.

Parker didn’t dwell on the past, but Strauss could sense — despite the exoneration and payment — his friend remained haunted by the coerced confession that put him in prison for 15 years and cast a shadow over his name.

“It still bothered him, I’m sure, up to the end,” Strauss said Tuesday.

On one of their trips, the two ended up in Lincoln. Parker asked Strauss to drive him to the penitentiary, where it all began in 1956. When they got there, he didn’t recognize it.

