Davenport alderman attempts to clarify comments; officials react to abrupt resignation

"And I expressed to him if he has any evidence or video, or any of that, to please let us know," Matson said. "If there's evidence, then bring it. We're happy to take a look at that," adding city staff continue to monitor conditions and operations at The Heritage, "and we're discussing how can we improve that."

Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said he, too, disagrees with Peacock's assertions.

"I think the council absolutely considers those things and prioritizes those things and wants to be supportive in those initiatives," Gripp said. "And, a lot of times, it takes a long, concerted effort to get those things through. And I think that was a major source of frustration for him. But, I don't think that that means that we don't care or are tone deaf."

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, echoed those comments.

"Patrick Peacock has a wonderful opportunity to be on the Davenport City Council and address all those issues that are important to him," Ambrose said. "And there must be a very powerful reason for him to resign, and I just don't know what it is. Government doesn't move too fast. And to make the changes that we heard from him and other people on city council, it takes time.

"Where Pat goes, I wish him the best of luck," Ambrose said. "I respect Alderman Peacock and support him in a lot of these issues, but to throw up your hands out of frustration, I hope that's not why he's resigning. ... Pat and I didn't see eye to eye on some things, but I support him and I respected him for his efforts. I'm just disappointed now that he's decided he wasn't going to fulfill his mission."

