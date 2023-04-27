Mike Spah came up with an idea when Mississippi River floodwaters crept onto West River Drive in Davenport.

Dumpsters.

And Spah knew just where to find the 20-yard dumpsters that now form a partial, protective ring around Niraj Maharian's Sara Mini Mart, Subway restaurant and Shell gas station at the corner of West River Drive and Myrtle Street.

Spah works for County Waste Disposal. The company rents dumpsters to businesses large and small throughout the Quad-Cities. He went to County Waste General Manager Jimmy Watts and asked if he could use some of the dumpster inventory to help the man Shell regulars call "MJ."

"We have used MJ's gas station for our fleet's fuel needs for a long time now," said Stacy Watts, who handles scheduling and many other duties at County Waste. "We are a local business, and we like to keep our business local, so we have always gone to MJ.

"MJ is a great guy, and Mike just wanted to do what can be done to save what MJ has. We have no idea if it will work. We have never used the dumpsters for anything like this before."

The dumpsters were just the start. Maharjan's employees spent Tuesday filling sandbags. Then sheets of heavy plastic were draped over the side of the dumpsters that face the businesses. The sandbags were placed on the sheets, forming a barrier between the dumpsters and the building.

"So, the dumpsters are a wall, backed by the plastic sheeting and the sandbags," Sara Mini Mart employee Kristina Grass said. "You should have seen it.

"Mike brought all those dumpsters in and set them up, and then everyone pitched in and did the sandbags and got everything placed. I mean everyone. There were regular customers here, pitching in to help MJ."

The dumpster project was well-timed. The river level reached 19.31 inches Wednesday morning (flood stage is 15 feet), according to the National Weather Service. All of West River Drive in front of the gas station was under water, and half of Myrtle Street was flooded.

Grass thinks MJ is a popular figure on the city's near west end, and that explains why so many people came to his aid.

"There are people down here who need help sometimes, and he helps," Grass said. "He's a good boss, a good man. He came here from Nepal to finish high school. He didn't have a penny to his name.

"MJ came here, and he stayed here. He has my loyalty, and I'm not surprised people wanted to help him out."

'I'm bringing a fishing pole to work'

An alley runs between West River Drive and 2nd Street called 1 1/2 Street. That alley also separates the back of Maharjan's businesses and the back of Hubill Power Systems.

The business installs industrial-sized batteries for machinery as well as back-up batteries for information systems, such as cellphone towers. The business also has a fight on its hands.

Brian Klinefelter, 58, has worked at Hubill for 35 years and has been its general manager for the past five. His sons, Seth Klinefelter, 33, and Quinn Klinefelter, 31, also work there.

All three, along with employee Travis VanVooren, were busily filling sandbags Wednesday morning.

Brian Klinefelter has seen every flood since 1993. He said 2019 was the worst.

"We set up sandbags three times during that flood," he said. "It was endless, and it was a lot of hard work to just try and keep this business safe.

"So far, this is nothing like 2019, but it's still early. So, we'll bag and try our best to keep the water out."

Seth Klinefelter estimated he and Hubill's other employees produced 1,000 sandbags Tuesday and expected to fill another 1,000 Wednesday.

"Back in 2019, we were doing the same thing, so we pretty much have this down," he said. "But I'll tell you what: If the water keeps rising the way it has been, I'm bringing a fishing pole to work."