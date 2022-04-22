Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell will be tried in Linn County

Henry Dinkins, accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, will have his trial in Linn County, not Scott County.

Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is accused of kidnapping Breasia on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death. Her remains were found March 22, 2021, by two fisherman in a Clinton County pond. Dinkins has since been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carry a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

In court documents filed Thursday, The Iowa Supreme Court stated the trial will be moved to Linn County. The supreme court ordered that District Judge Henry Latham — who is presiding over Dinkins’ case — and a court reporter be reimbursed for travel and subsistence expenses related to the shift in location.

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 17, according to court records. Dinkins consented to the change in venue on April 11, though the change was not finalized at that time.

Dinkins and his former court-appointed attorney Miguel Puentes requested a change of venue. Latham ordered it March 30 without establishing the location.

Puentes withdrew from the case after he and Dinkins could not reconcile a break in their attorney-client relationship, according to court records.

Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese of Marshalltown, were appointed April 4 by Latham.

Dinkins is being held in the Marshall County Jail.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said on April 12 that Dinkins was moved so he could to be closer to his new attorneys.

