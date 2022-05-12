Davenport man receives 55-year prison sentence for killing bicyclist

A Davenport man who was driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist June 3, 2021, received a 55-year prison sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

A Scott County jury in March found Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 34, guilty of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating under the influence-third offense in connection with the death of 40-year-old Alex Marietta.

Scott County District Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Hunt Jr. to 25 years in prison for the homicide by vehicle-driving under the influence, a consecutive sentence of 15 years for homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, and a consecutive 15 years for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven Berger said that Hunt must serve 70% of the first 40 years of his sentence, plus three years minimum on the last 15-year sentence, for a minimum of 31 years, before he can become eligible for parole.

Hunt also is ordered to pay $150,000 in victim restitution to Marietta's heirs.

During his trial, the jury heard evidence that Hunt, 33, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Kimberly Road and was cutting through traffic. He ran the red light at Eastern Avenue and continued westbound.

Hunt then ran the red light at Davenport Avenue, striking and killing Marietta, who was on his bicycle.

Hunt fled the scene, running the red light at Brady Street.

The crash with Marietta occurred at 3:03 p.m.

Marietta managed Aquatic Environments, 730 E. Kimberly Road, the fish and aquarium store owned by his brother, Adam Marietta.

An avid cyclist, Alex Marietta had just left work when he was struck.

Officers located Hunt at his apartment, but he fled on foot, according to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Luke Figie.

Hunt had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him that grew stronger as he spoke, according to the affidavit. He was unable to complete the standard sobriety tests because of him fleeing from officers and resisting arrest.

During the trial, toxicology showed that Hunt’s blood alcohol content was .131. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Toxicology also showed minute traces of cocaine and THC, the active compound in marijuana.

Scott County prosecutors prosecuted Hunt as a habitual offender, which under Iowa law enhanced his sentences.

