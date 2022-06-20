 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport woman faces 10 years in prison after leaving baby in car at Walmart

A Davenport woman was arrested Sunday after police said she left a baby in the car while shopping at the West Kimberly Walmart.

Vickie K Keil, 71, of Davenport, is being charged with child endangerment with serious injuries, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. 

The temperature in the car was still 114 degrees, 20 minutes after smashing a window, police said. They were called to the parking lot about 10:30 a.m.

The baby suffered injuries, including a high body temperature, profuse sweating and high blood pressure. 

Keil told police she went into Walmart to shop but had forgotten about the baby in the car. 

Keil's bond is posted at $5,000 with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday. 

