Davenport woman faces 10 years in prison after leaving baby in car at Walmart

A Davenport woman was arrested Sunday after police said she left a baby in the car while shopping at the West Kimberly Walmart.
Vickie K Keil, 71, of Davenport, is being charged with child endangerment with serious injuries, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The temperature in the car was still 114 degrees, 20 minutes after smashing a window, police said. They were called to the parking lot about 10:30 a.m.
The baby suffered injuries, including a high body temperature, profuse sweating and high blood pressure.
Keil told police she went into Walmart to shop but had forgotten about the baby in the car.
Keil's bond is posted at $5,000 with an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.
Most popular girl names in the 80s in Iowa
Whether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#50. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 869
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 61,679
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#49. Kelsey
Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning "ship's victory".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 895
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#328 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #103
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,590
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#48. Kathryn
Kathryn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 903
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#265 (tie) most common name, -86.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,436
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#47. Molly
Molly is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "star of the sea".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 905
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#103 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #109
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,823
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#46. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 911
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#549 (tie) most common name, -95.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning "rocky hill".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 913
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#942 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 56,327
Canva
#44. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 931
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 229 (#145 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842
Canva
#43. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning "small stream".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 946
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#204 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #82
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 34,954
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#42. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning "the clearing by the hollow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 971
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#491 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#41. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,007
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#40. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning "child of the gods".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,022
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #121
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,296
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#39. Kristin
Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,066
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#590 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 70,551
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#38. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,079
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#233 (tie) most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#37. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,118
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#750 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#36. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning "Earth mineral".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,120
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1,089 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
Canva
#35. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,126
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -65.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,320
riggleton // Shutterstock
#34. Lindsay
Lindsay is a name of English origin meaning "Lincoln's marsh or island of linden trees".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,201
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -67.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 68,479
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#33. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,215
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#32. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,280
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#681 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#31. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,300
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#140 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#30. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,368
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 131 (#249 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#29. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "supplanter".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,411
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#662 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
Canva
#28. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,418
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#767 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597
Pexels
#27. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,481
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#229 most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
Canva
#26. Lindsey
Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning "Lincoln's marsh or island of linden trees".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,491
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#695 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#25. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,555
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#390 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,359
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#24. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,571
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#873 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#23. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,608
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#197 most common name, -89.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#22. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,623
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#76 most common name, -77.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
Unsplash
#21. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,843
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#469 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
Canva
#20. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,860
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#469 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#19. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,868
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93 (#343 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
Matva // Shutterstock
#18. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,882
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#339 (tie) most common name, -95.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
Canva
#17. Katie
Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,048
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#287 (tie) most common name, -94.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 72,844
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#16. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,104
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#181 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
Canva
#15. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,277
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#256 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,640
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#14. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,628
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#256 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
Canva
#13. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,642
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 945 (#13 most common name, -64.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#12. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,670
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#456 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#11. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,718
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#486 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#10. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,723
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#306 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
Red Light Films // Pexels
#9. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,923
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#416 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,963
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#26 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#7. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,115
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#334 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,456
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#6. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,347
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#299 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#5. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,342
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 257 (#131 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
Pixabay
#4. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,850
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#194 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#3. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,594
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#318 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
CroMary // Shutterstock
#2. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,638
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#596 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Iowa
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,832
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#284 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439
Canva
