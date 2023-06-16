DES MOINES — Abortion will remain legal in Iowa until roughly 20 weeks of pregnancy — for now — after the Iowa Supreme Court split in an opinion delivered Friday morning.

The court considered Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request that the courts reinstate a law blocked immediately after it passed in 2018 that would ban abortions once a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected.

In its opinion Friday, three Iowa Supreme Court justices voted to let stand the district court ruling that said the so-called fetal heartbeat law remains unconstitutional. And three justices voted to reverse the district court ruling.

Justices Susan Christensen, Thomas Waterman and Edward Mansfield voted to uphold the district court’s ruling. Justices Christopher McDonald, Matthew McDermott and David May voted to overturn the district court ruling.

A seventh justice, Dana Oxley, recused herself from the case.

The 3-3 decision means a 2019 ruling by a Polk County District Court Judge against the law remains in effect, meaning abortion in Iowa remains legal until the 20th week of pregnancy.

“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There is no fundamental right to abortion and any law restricting it should be reviewed on a rational basis standard — a fact acknowledged today by three of the justices,” the Republican governor added. “Still, without an affirmative decision, there is no justice for the unborn.”

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Grimes, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, issued statements alongside Reynolds’, also expressing their disappointment in the split opinion.

Iowa Statehouse Republicans, who have agenda-setting majorities, now must decide whether to write new abortion restrictions into law. The 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature concluded its regular work for the year in early May. They are not scheduled to return to the Iowa Capitol until January.

However, Republican leaders could call for a special session in order to enact abortion-related legislation, if they choose.

In her statement, Reynolds said statehouse Republican leaders “are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”

However, Planned Parenthood, which argued against the blocked law, was overjoyed by the court’s ruling.

“Today’s order is an enormous win, and it means that Iowans will be able to control their bodies and their futures,” said a statement from Ruth Richardson, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States. “Your ZIP code shouldn’t determine who controls your uterus. Each person deserves control of their body, and Iowans have that right, based on today’s court decision.”

Said a statement from Rita Bettis Austen, Iowa legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union: "This law was dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional when the district court blocked it four years ago, and it’s still dangerous, cruel, and unconstitutional today. Many Iowans were depending on the outcome of the case today, and we are celebrating the preservation of our freedom, health, and safety. “

How we got here

In 2018, the Republican-majority Iowa Legislature passed and Reynolds signed into law a bill that would ban abortions once a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected.

Supporters of so-called fetal heartbeat laws say they ban abortions roughly around the sixth week of pregnancy, which often is before a woman is aware she is pregnant. Abortion rights advocates say such a prohibition would end 98 percent of the now-legal abortions in Iowa.

However, some major medical organizations, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, note that what is detected at six weeks is not a heartbeat, but instead electrical impulses, and that an actual heartbeat does not occur until roughly 17 to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

That law was immediately challenged in the state courts by the women’s reproductive health care and abortion services provider Planned Parenthood.

In 2019, a Polk County District Court Judge ruled the fetal heartbeat bill unconstitutional, saying it violates the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.

Reynolds did not appeal the ruling at that time because, she said, of recent precedent. In June 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that another Republican-proposed abortion restriction — a three-day waiting period before a woman could have an abortion — was unconstitutional. Then-Chief Justice Mark Cady’s opinion described “the constitutional right of women to terminate a pregnancy.”

Just one week apart in June of 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court handed down separate rulings that effectively eliminated guarantees to a woman’s right to an abortion at both the federal level and in Iowa.

The Iowa Supreme Court’s decision overruled that 2018 opinion that said Iowa women have a state constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. And the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue back to states to decide, overturning the Roe v. Wade decision of five decades ago.

In the wake of those rulings, Reynolds asked the Iowa courts to lift the injunction and allow the 2018 fetal heartbeat bill to become Iowa law. In December of 2022, a district court judge rejected Reynolds’ request, a ruling appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.