Death of Pottawattamie County couple ruled a murder-suicide

A shooting involving a married couple at their home just east of Council Bluffs has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a spokesman for the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home near Parkview Drive and Timber Drive about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7. The deputies found Bonnie Rankin, 83, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies also found the woman’s husband, Harvey Rankin, 86, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. He died there Tuesday, Sgt. Jim Doty of the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our investigation has led us to believe that it was an apparent murder-suicide that occurred,” Doty said Thursday. “Due to the suspect (Harvey Rankin) passing away, our case is now closed.”

