Decade after vote, Iowa water and land legacy may happen

“It’s definitely at the top of the conversation and I could see it happening,” he said.

Raising the state sales tax likely would be viewed in the context of a full penny increase rather than a fraction, so discussions have focused on how the state would use the other five-eighths not directed to IWILL.

If the base state sales tax would be increased to 6 percent, Whitver ruled out using the proceeds to cut corporate income taxes — saying Iowans would be paying the higher sales tax, so that should be offset by lowering the individual income taxes they pay.

“If we’re going to adjust the sales tax at all, we need to be drastically driving down some of those other areas and I think income tax is where Senate Republicans have been focused because that is what is creating this pro-growth, pro-jobs environment that we have right now in the state of Iowa,” Whitver said.

Some Democrats viewed a sales tax hike as regressive because it places a disproportionate burden on Iowans with lower or moderate incomes and makes them pay for environmental problems they did not cause. But Isenhart noted benefits of the original IWILL formula also would disproportionately benefit lower- and moderate-income people.