Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?

Deere last offered a buyout this broad in 2016, Golden said late Wednesday morning.

“Even though we’re making adjustments for the future, this is the second-best net income in history,” Golden said, noting the earnings from Deere’s call Wednesday morning.

“That’s quite an accomplishment in a year where we had so many uncertainties.”

Mark Grywacheski, investor advisor with Quad-Cities Investment Group, said the combination of the production layoffs in October and the just-announced buyout package is a way Deere can control its costs.

“You have to look at what John Deere has been facing for over a year and a half now. With the U.S.-China trade dispute, China’s top markets have been, and remain, the U.S. agriculture market and the U.S. manufacturing industry and, as a result of those two targets, John Deere faces U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum which increases its manufacturing costs,” he said.

“Chinese tariffs on American goods make its equipment more expensive to buy in China thus reduces demands. Chinese traffic on American goods gives farmers less money to buy their equipment. (Deere is) trying to maintain a tighter cost structure.”