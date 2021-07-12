Defense: New witnesses in Mollie Tibbetts case

In the new court filing, defense lawyers Jennifer and Chad Frese assert there are witnesses who can support Bahena Rivera’s version of events — that others were responsible.

The motion asserts that two different people who do not know each other told law enforcement in two different cities that the same person — who is not named in the motion — was involved in the killing.

“This evidence would certainly have made a difference in the verdict. The defendant chose to testify and spoke of two individuals who were involved in the abduction and killing of Mollie Tibbetts,” the defense motion states. “The DNA from defendant’s trunk identified other individuals who were contributors to the blood mixture. It also helps explain the relative scarcity of blood in defendant’s trunk. While perhaps not every bit of the account fits neatly into defendant’s account of the events, enough of the facts fit to certainly question whether the state would have been able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt had this information been known and presented to a jury.”

The motion tells the accounts of two individuals who are not named in the document.