Deidre DeJear exploring run for Iowa governor

DeJear has remained prominent and popular in Iowa Democratic circles, and was among those being watched for a potential 2022 campaign. During the 2020 Iowa caucus cycle, she served as state campaign chair for Kamala Harris, who bowed out before the caucuses but was later chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate and is now U.S. vice president.

After Monday afternoon’s events, DeJear told reporters she has formed an exploratory committee because she wants to be certain she has a potential path to victory in Iowa’s 2022 race for governor.

“I’m not here to take up space,” DeJear said. “I want this to be purposeful but I also want it to be pragmatic. You know, we’ve got dreams for this state but we also have to make sure that there’s a path to fulfill those dreams.”

After Monday afternoon’s event in Des Moines, DeJear’s “Conversation Tour” has planned stops this week in Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fort Madison, and Ottumwa.

DeJear was born in Jackson, Miss., and moved to Iowa to attend Drake University. In 2006 she founded her own business marketing firm. She lives in Des Moines with her husband Marvin.

