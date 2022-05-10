Democrat Vargas to face Republican Bacon in 2nd District general election

State Sen. Tony Vargas will take on incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon in the race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Vargas held a commanding 2-to-1 advantage over mental health therapist Alisha Shelton Tuesday night in the Democratic primary.

Vargas entered his election night party to a standing ovation from his supporters and "My Shot" from the musical "Hamilton" playing in the background.

The state senator thanked Shelton, and said his primary opponent "has an extremely bright future ahead of her."

Vargas seeks to become the first Democrat to hold the 2nd District seat since the late Brad Ashford, who was elected in 2014 before being ousted by Bacon in 2016. If elected, Vargas would also become the first person of color elected to the seat.

On the Republican side, Bacon cruised to victory in the primary over political newcomer Steve Kuehl in his quest for a fourth term in Congress. Bacon is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force.

Kuehl had received a shoutout from former President Donald Trump when Trump visited Nebraska earlier this month. Trump had previously called for someone to run against Bacon.

"I am grateful to Republican voters of the 2nd district for once again trusting me especially during a time of hyper partisanship, vitriol, gridlock," Bacon said in a statement Tuesday night.

In a speech to supporters on Tuesday night, Vargas talked about his parents, who he described as hardworking immigrants from Peru who moved to the United States because they believed in the American Dream.

Vargas said that example is why he became a teacher and why he got into politics so he can give to others what his parents gave to him.

"You have to fight for other people," Vargas said. "That's how this works. That's how community works."

Vargas said things are getting harder for middle class families as they struggle to afford their groceries, gasoline and child care. He said the 2nd District needs a congressman who stands up for those families.

Heading into Tuesday's primary, Vargas had several advantages over Shelton including more money and more name recognition after holding elected office for nearly a decade.

Throughout his campaign, Vargas has touted his experience as a public school teacher, his time on the Omaha Public Schools board and his voting record in the Nebraska Legislature as the reason voters should choose him to run against Bacon.

Vargas was elected to represent District 7 in the Legislature in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

In Tuesday's election, some voters were voting in new congressional districts after redistricting was done last year. The 2nd District now includes Saunders County, western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.

3rd Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Adrian Smith beat Mike Calhoun in the Republican primary and will advance to the general election. Smith has served in Congress since 2007 and previously served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature.

On the Democratic side, David J. Else and Daniel M. Wik were in a close race. Mark Elworth Jr. is running unopposed as a Legal Marijuana NOW candidate and advanced to the general election.

The report includes material from the Associated Press.

