Democrats believe Iowa House majority in reach

“I haven’t been door-knocking, but I have been walking the neighborhoods, dropping literature and talking to people when I felt safe doing that. But I’m in a different situation in my rural district thatn some people are in more urban areas,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the pandemic, yeah, we would absolutely be campaigning the way we normally do, and that’s with the shoe leather and knocking on doors. But we’ve just had to make those adjustments for public safety and for the safety of our candidates and staff, too. We don’t want to put anybody in danger.”

Republicans said they are door-knocking responsibly during the pandemic, by knocking and then standing back at least six feet while talking to the prospective voter.

“There’s a safe way that you can do things you just have to be smart about it,” Grassley said.

Pat Rynard, publisher of the liberal Iowa Starting Line political news website and a former Democratic campaign worker, expressed concern that Democrats’ hesitation could cost them votes in critical, close statehouse elections.