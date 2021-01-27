Democrats decry ‘freight train’ of school choice bills

SF 159 is her plan to provide up to $5,200 state scholarships to cover tuition and other expenses for parents who wish to send their kids to private or charter schools. Democrats questioned the timing of the measure, given that setting the new spending threshold for K-12 schools traditionally is the first budget issue lawmakers take up — not a partisan measure they contend siphons money from public schools at a time they are facing additional expenses for COVID-19 safety concerns.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he has not been part of the state aid discussions since the governor proposed a $20 million boost in her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address. Though he didn’t know where the K-12 funding issue stood, he said it was not a concern as it relates to the bill seeking to give parents more options for educational instruction.

He also refuted Democratic claims that SF 159 was “defunding” public education, noting K-12 schools get 43.5 percent of the state’s nearly $8 billion budget and the last time schools were hit with reductions was during former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver’s time in office. “We’re not going to change our fiscally conservative approach to our budget, which has really over the past years been very, very, very successful,” he said.