Democrats: Iowa House GOP tax plan more acceptable than governor’s

But the House GOP plan leaves out “really meaningful pieces,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. Among them is the gradual shift of funding mental-health services from local property taxes to the state’s general fund as a way to provide a more equitable system while saving $100 million for property taxpayers.

However, his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the property tax relief in the Senate plan would be offset by ending the state aid known as “backfill” to cities and counties to help make up for local revenue they lost in a 2013 statewide property tax cut.

Whitver said he was pleased that House Republicans appear to have embraced their plan to eliminate the 2018 income tax “triggers,” which would allow state income tax cuts to occur sooner. But he said “that’s not enough.” Senate Republicans also want a quicker phase out of the state inheritance tax and don’t like the House idea of returning surplus tax collections via a credit on state income tax returns.