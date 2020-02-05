Democrats say another review committee could help address caucus issues

Elizabeth Warren had 18.3% of the state delegate equivalents, Joe Biden 15.9% and Amy Klobuchar 12.1%.

Precinct leaders from across the state said they experienced issues with the results reporting app, and then had to deal with overwhelmed phone lines when many leaders attempted to call results into state party headquarters.

“The app was just a fatal flaw,” Nagle said.

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said Tuesday during a brief news conference that “a thorough, transparent and independent examination of what occurred (Monday) will follow.”

Norm Sterzenbach, who also served on that 2016 review committee and is a former state party caucus director, said any new committee will need to be carefully designed in order to be effective.

“There’s a couple of issues. The first is just determining what happened (with the app), what broke down, doing that post-mortem and figuring out what was the problem, and then trying to develop solutions for that,” Sterzenbach said. “(But) I think that commissions are not always helpful in producing a good result. I think they produce a political result. The recommendations are something all perspectives agree to, instead of a clear direction for the committee to go.”