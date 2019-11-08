Denison man killed, Sioux City man hurt in collision near Schleswig

SCHLESWIG, Iowa -- A Denison, Iowa, man was killed late Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on a county road near Schleswig.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Karry Schurke, 48, was eastbound in a Ford Flex sport utility vehicle on Crawford County Road E-16 about four miles west of Schleswig at 11:18 p.m. when he crossed the center line into the path of a westbound semi-trailer driven by Leonel Pena, 33, of Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As Pena took evasive action by braking and steering left, Schurke steered back into the eastbound lane and the two vehicles collided nearly head on. Schurke was pronounced dead at the scene, and Pena was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the gender of Karry Schurke. The error was repeated in the headline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.