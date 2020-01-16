Deployments up, facility closures possible, new Iowa Guard leader says

DES MOINES -- The number of Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed is expected to rise from roughly 100 to more than 2,000 over the next year, its leader said Thursday during the annual condition of the Guard address to the Iowa Legislature.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, said the expected jump in deployments is part of a natural, cyclical ebb and flow of deployments, not a direct response to recent military actions between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East.

“It’s nothing to do with the current situation that’s going on within central command area of operations. This was scheduled. It was planned,” Corell told reporters after the address.

Corell said he expects the Iowa National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Brigade, based in Boone, to be deployed. The unit previously was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.

Corell was appointed Adjutant General in August after the retirement of Maj. Gen. Timothy Orr, who had served in the post for 10 years and in the Guard for 40 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Thursday’s address, Corell introduced himself to state lawmakers as a northeast Iowa native with an extensive military family — his grandfather and father served in the Marines and his three sons are Guard members.