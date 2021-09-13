DeSantis, Cruz and Pence promise a Republican 'revival' at Ricketts' event

DeSantis appeared to get the most love from the reporter-estimated crowd of more than 1,400. He drew the largest number of people seeking selfies and handshakes after his speech.

“I like everything he’s doing. He’s not backing down from anything,” said Pat Sharp, a retired high school teacher from Pender, Nebraska.

“He has guts and fortitude,” said Susan Brown, a retired telephone company worker from Omaha.

Former Gov. Kay Orr, one of several key Nebraska Republicans who attended, wouldn’t say who of the three impressed her most. She said she arrived with a preference but after hearing them was less sure.

When asked if their favorite would change if former President Donald Trump got into the race, most people said they would have to wait and see.

“I’d vote for him in a heartbeat,” Brown said.