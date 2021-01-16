Despite Trump loss, state victories have Iowa Republicans at ‘peak,’ chairman says

It will be up to the rank-and-file to determine if Iowa Republicans are moving on from Donald Trump, GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said Saturday.

“You know, that’s going to be ultimately for the citizens to decide,” said Kaufmann, who was unanimously re-elected by the Republican Party of Iowa State Central Committee. “I believe with the length of the coattails that he added in the state and what I’m hearing from our phones and from emails and from texts — and I mean we are bombarded here and I mean literally bombarded — yes, I think he still has a great deal of support in this state.”

Kaufmann and former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake, who was unanimously elected as the party’s co-chair, didn’t mention the president by name in their remarks. They were focused on the GOP’s wins in congressional and legislative races, and efforts to maintain Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status in 2024.

“I can’t think of a time when things have been stronger. We are at an absolute peak right now,” Kaufmann said. “Here in Iowa in 2020 and 2016, we painted Iowa red. We delivered the state solidly and pretty overwhelmingly for the Republican nominee for president and the incumbent president” and had a successful 2020 caucus.