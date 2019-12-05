‘Devil is in the details’ of state tax package

DES MOINES -- Minority Democrats balked Thursday at committing their support for passing a tax package that would include funding for water quality and environmental initiatives because they have not been part of the ongoing talks by majority Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“I’m hesitant to say where Senate Democrats will land,” said Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, when asked about the prospects for lawmakers raising the state’s sales tax and infusing some of the proceeds into a natural resources trust fund that Iowa voters approved in 2010.

GOP leaders say they are discussing a wide-ranging proposal for the 2020 session that would include the IWILL — Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy — sales tax and possibly having the state take over the cost of mental-health services — now financed by property taxes — by using a share of a 1 percent boost in the state’s sales tax.

“Tax reform will be on the table again this year,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told a legislative forum sponsored by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

However, he said, any sales tax increase would be part of an overall package that would reduce Iowans’ tax burden — most likely by further cutting state income taxes.