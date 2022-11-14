'Difference being made': 17 Nebraska kids find forever homes on National Adoption Day

As the first snowflakes of the season fell Saturday morning, Lancaster County judges finalized adoptions and guardianships for 11 Nebraska families — 17 children in total — on National Adoption Day.

Started in 2000 by a network of national partners — the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network — National Adoption Day helps raise awareness of the more than 110,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

In Nebraska, just less than 1,000 children await adoption, according to AdoptUSKids.org. The state’s annual celebration is held on or before the Saturday before Thanksgiving, a tradition spearheaded by retired Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Wadie Thomas.

“When we adopted our other kiddo, he was the only one that day. It was nice, it was simple, it was intimate,” Becki Schmidt said Saturday. “But this is just so amazing, that you can bring all these people together to adopt all these kids in one day and just see the difference being made. It’s pretty darn special.”

Schmidt and her husband, Loren, were notified in September 2021 that three siblings needed a foster home after their mother died and their dad couldn’t provide for their special needs, relinquishing his parental rights.

Although the Department of Health and Human Services chose not to place the siblings with the Schmidts at that time, one month later, Nathan, Eli and Amaya were settling in — bringing the total number of kids in the house to seven.

“From there, it was ‘Here we go, you’re part of our family,’” Schmidt said. “We have three of our own, three biological children, and then we adopted a boy three years ago. We decided that we wanted to continue to do foster care, knowing that permanency is always something that might be needed.”

After a year of foster care, Schmidt knew it was time to make the three kids’ temporary placement into a forever home.

So, on the frigid Saturday morning, Schmidt bundled all seven children into a warm car for the 90-minute journey from Fairbury to Lincoln’s County-City Building. Arriving at 9 a.m. — 45 minutes before their scheduled hearing — the kids amused themselves with the balloons and games around the room.

The entire family wore custom, matching shirts reading “The Schmidt Family,” accompanied by a list of family members, including the three adopted Saturday. The trio’s bright-pink, red and blue shirts stood out from the black of the others’ — making it easy to keep an eye on them in the busy room.

Entering the courtroom, the siblings kicked their feet and shifted anxiously, excited for the testimonies to end and the paperwork to be signed. The rowdiest among them was only able to be calmed with a bit of chocolate and the promise of upcoming fun.

When Judge Elise White asked for any comments from the trio, Eli shyly declared his excitement. At the conclusion of the quick, 10-minute hearing, Nathan, Eli and Amaya were granted a teddy bear and a name change.

Staff ushered the family out the courtroom doors to a photo booth, where their first official portrait was taken.

“This has been a long time coming,” said attorney Angie McClure, who represented the family during the adoption process.

For others, like grandmother Sarah Thomsen of Roca, adoption is a tool to keep family members together

Two-year-old Brandon Thomsen, formerly Csushta, was born to Thomsen’s daughter 2 1/2 months early. After a 72-day stay in the hospital neonatal intensive care unit, Brandon went home with Thomsen and her husband.

Accompanied by nearly a dozen friends, supporters and Brandon’s 24-hour care staff, the courtroom seating was nearly full at 9:30 a.m. with people ready to watch the adoption process be finalized, cementing Brandon’s home.

Because of his mother’s alcoholism, Brandon was born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, creating a lot of difficulties in medical care and day-to-day life. Now, according to Thomsen, he is functioning at a 1-year-old level. His days are filled with appointments and clinics, psychologists and dieticians.

On April 25, Thomsen’s husband died of cancer. Her daughter — Brandon’s mother — died four days later.

“We love each other so much, and we’ve been waiting for this day for so long,” Thomsen said. “He’s been my world since he came home. ... He was born into family and I didn’t want him being adopted elsewhere. He’s forever family.”