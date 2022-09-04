'Digital Dunkirk' brought 2,000 Afghans to Nebraska — and left thousands more behind

Mohammed Akbari’s eyes fill with tears when he thinks back to the moment one year ago when his Afghanistan dreams died — when the resurgent Taliban trashed the school for Afghan girls he had built over 30 years, and threatened him with arrest, or worse.

“It’s hard when hundreds of girls are looking at you, and they do not see hope in your eyes,” said Akbari, 60, as his son, Shamsullah, translated. “(I) found out there were girls who decided to kill themselves because of the situation.”

That awful day led Akbari and members of his family into hiding. They endured months of terror and anxiety, hanging onto hope they could join Shamsullah — who had fled Afghanistan a decade ago in the face of Taliban death threats — in Omaha.

Earlier this summer the Akbari family found what felt like a golden ticket. Their emigration visas were approved, with help from a local refugee-assistance group and the office of Rep. Don Bacon.

On July 19, Mohammed Akbari, his wife and four other children flew to Eppley Airfield and were reunited with Shamsullah. Now they live with him in his northwest Omaha home.

“It was a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Mohammed Akbari said. “Thank you, America.”

The last military flight left Kabul right around midnight local time on Aug. 31, 2021. The Akbaris are among about 124,000 Afghans who have been evacuated from the country in the largest evacuation of civilians in U.S. military history. About 76,000 have resettled in the United States, including an estimated 2,000 in Nebraska — about half of those in Omaha.

Nebraskans, in fact, played a big role in the massive international effort to help Afghan allies escape after the collapse of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government last August.

That citizen-led effort involved thousands of individual volunteers, veterans, faith-based groups, and aid-oriented nonprofits. They networked with friends and strangers, helping desperate Afghans navigate the chaos and reach rescue flights at Kabul’s international airport, or to find safe passage to bordering countries.

The effort came to be called “Digital Dunkirk,” evoking the citizen flotilla that crossed the English Channel to rescue the British army after military defeat in France in the early days of World War II. It partly filled a critical gap left by the federal government’s failure to plan for the catastrophe in Afghanistan.

“I can’t believe the outpouring of support, sacrifice and hard work,” said Ben “Felix” Ungerman, a retired Air Force colonel on Bacon’s staff who aided Digital Dunkirk. “It’s so refreshing to see, when lives are at stake, that we can put our differences aside and come together.”

Still, there is great disappointment over the tens of thousands of Afghans left behind. Evacuation flights have slowed to a trickle, no more than one or two planeloads a week.

Sher Jan Ahmadzai, an Afghan-American who heads the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, described “a feeling of abandonment.”

He has worked with Ungerman and others in a so-far fruitless attempt to extract about 10 employees of the center’s Kabul office. He said only about 10% to 15% of the 700 people affiliated with the center — mostly female teachers who trained there — have managed to leave the country.

Those left behind are in danger and unable to work.

“There’s economic hardship. There’s uncertainty. They’re depleting their savings,” Ahmadzai said. “They don’t see any prospects of educating the next generation of Afghans.”

Safi Rauf, 28, of Omaha, delayed his enrollment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center a year ago and immersed himself in Digital Dunkirk. The Afghan native emigrated as a child with his family, graduated from Millard South High School in 2012, served with the U.S. military as a civilian translator, joined the Navy Reserve, and graduated from Georgetown University.

His cellphone blew up as things fell apart in Afghanistan. Friends, relatives and acquaintances asked for his help. He barely slept. He put his med school dreams on hold to help others get out. With help from relatives he founded a nonprofit, the Human First Coalition, to help with evacuation and resettlement as well as delivering humanitarian aid.

Almost overnight, the nonprofit became a leading purveyor of assistance to Afghanistan. To date, Rauf said, it has fielded 100,000 calls for assistance, given aid to 20,000 people, and helped 7,000 leave the country.

“Human First was founded in my basement. It’s very much a Nebraska thing,” Rauf said.

On a relief mission in Kabul last year, Rauf was kidnapped by the Taliban and imprisoned for 105 days before the Biden administration could negotiate for his release. Rauf gave a TED Talk in Canada in April, 10 days after his release.

“I returned to society to find that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is only getting worse,” he told the TED gathering. “These are our allies, our brothers and sisters, and they are in desperate straits. The magnitude of the work ahead is staggering.”

‘This could be a slaughterhouse’

Felix Ungerman’s phone started buzzing well before the Taliban rode triumphantly into Kabul last August.

Ungerman had headed a provincial reconstruction team in Afghanistan in 2009-10, tasked with overseeing construction projects funded with dollars from the U.S. and its coalition partners.

He had retired from the Air Force in 2016 after 25 years of service. Now he worked as deputy chief of staff for Bacon, a fellow Air Force vet.

Ungerman still kept in touch with his military friends, including special-forces veterans he had served with in Afghanistan. They were passing along the accounts of Afghan friends watching the drama unfold. The picture looked far grimmer than the relatively reassuring picture painted by intelligence analysts in the Biden administration.

“I’m getting the play-by-play from people who know what’s going on,” Ungerman recalled. “They’re saying this isn’t going to last six months, it’s going to last six days. This could be a slaughterhouse for U.S. civilians.”

Because of his ties to both the military and politics, Ungerman quickly became a go-to person for veterans and others frantic to help friends and allies escape the country. Many were trying to help Afghans who had applied for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) for themselves and their families.

At first, he had no idea what to do. Soon, though, he learned that the military was starting relief flights. He found the right contacts in the State Department and with members of the Marine units in Kabul who could actually let people through the teeming airport gates.

Most importantly, Ungerman plugged into the homegrown network of volunteers who were themselves pooling their knowledge and using digital tools to guide Afghans to the airport, onto planes and out of the country. One such contact, an Afghan-American U.S. Army veteran who goes by the callsign “Legend,” operates the nonprofit Legend Group to smuggle Afghan refugees out of the country.

Following a request from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Legend helped get the trapped family of a Nebraska state employee through Taliban checkpoints to the gates of Kabul Airport, only to see the U.S. military flight they were slated to take leave without them.

Digital Dunkirk soon occupied Ungerman 24/7. His office helped hundreds of trapped Afghans, but Ungerman became especially involved with an ad-hoc group of Omahans working to extract several students who had attended a U.S.-funded high school academy in Kabul. It had been bombed by terrorists in 2014, killing several students.

A former teacher at the school contacted Bacon’s office to get help for about half a dozen of the students who lacked the connections to get out of the country, along with an adult guardian. Her rescue group included a local business owner and friends from church.

The Omaha group kept in touch with the students and their guardian around the clock, guiding them to one airport gate and then another, arranging signals with Marines on the ground. Ungerman worked with U.S. authorities to get them scarce spaces on a departing flight, and find a place for them to go once they left.

“There were several attempts that failed,” Ungerman said.

The Omahans waited and hoped and prayed, until the group got on a plane out of the country and, eventually, to an Army base in Wisconsin.

Now the students have resettled in Omaha and are attending high school here.

“That got me started. They were the first of many,” he said. “(Since then), we have assisted maybe 50, 60 people.”

But Ungerman called that “just a drop in the bucket” compared with the thousands still seeking to leave Afghanistan. Thousands of people who risked their lives to help the Americans have been foiled by the paperwork and bureaucratic obstacles in the visa process, and the few flights out permitted by the Taliban government.

“Tens of thousands of SIV-eligible people are on the waiting list,” he said. “If they had 10 more flights every week, they could fill them all up.”

He’s discouraged by what he views as the Biden administration’s poor planning for the U.S. departure, and the bare trickle of evacuations in the year since.

“I was so disappointed in our nation,” Ungerman said. “I’ve watched people be court-martialed in the past, commanders relieved, people fired. And no one was held accountable.”

‘I feel so lucky I can help’

Kubra Haidari could hear the fear and worry growing in her sister’s voice each day last August, as Kabul descended into turmoil.

What would become of her, her husband and their two sons as the Taliban tightened their grip on the country? She came from an ethnic and religious minority that was targeted by the fundamentalist Talibs, and she had relatives in the United States.

Haidari, 28, had left Afghanistan with her husband 11 years ago and waited five years for approval to emigrate to the U.S., and Omaha. Now they have three children.

But her sister did not have the luxury of time.

“I called them every day and asked them how they were doing,” Haidari said. “I wanted to do something for them. I was so depressed.”

She channeled her fear and frustration into helping the Afghans who did manage to escape, and who found themselves alone in Omaha — just as she had been half a decade earlier.

She served as an interpreter for the first Afghan arrivals at Eppley Airfield, and continued volunteering to help the newcomers with basic tasks like shopping, getting to appointments and learning to drive.

“It’s hard for them, because it’s a whole new system,” Haidari said. “They need someone to teach them how to live in a different culture. I feel so lucky, I can help.”

She’s personally managed the resettlement of about 100 families in Nebraska, and has aided some 300 more. All of them had one or more members who worked with American forces in Afghanistan, at great personal risk.

One man whose family Haidari has helped served as a driver for U.S. troops. In 2006, he was shot multiple times in an attack by Taliban members and nearly died, suffering grievous internal wounds including the loss of a kidney. He emigrated with his wife and three children.

“He’s lucky he’s here,” she said.

Haidari said the pace of new arrivals is slowing. And she can’t stop thinking about the tens of thousands of Afghans who could not get out.

“They don’t have food. There’s no jobs. They fear for their lives,” she said.

That includes her sister’s family. Haidari has helped them submit visa applications to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. Just to apply, she said, costs $700 for an individual and $1,900 for a family.

“I received a case number,” she said. “Nothing more than that.”

Haidari said she has been impressed by the volunteers who have opened their hearts to help the Afghans.

“Nebraskans are really nice, very kind people,” she said. “A lot of them come to help refugees like adopt-a-family.”

She wishes she could go to her native country and fix all the problems — wave a wand, and give the people hope.

Right now, the hope is here.

“I can’t change Afghanistan,” she said, “but I felt like if I can help even one person here, I have done my part.”

‘Like dying every day’

The Association of Wartime Allies (AWA), an advocacy group for SIV applicants begun by Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans, estimates that 96% of 81,000 who applied for the visas were unable to get out before the last U.S. military evacuation flight.

Life is hellish for the Afghans left behind. Western sanctions mean there is little food or money for anyone. And those who helped Americans feel targeted by the Taliban.

An August AWA survey of 1,529 SIV applicants still in Afghanistan showed that 97% had experienced economic hardship in the past year, and 84% had been forced to skip at least one meal in the past month because of lack of money for food.

According to the survey, 95% feared leaving their homes because of the threat of retaliation by the Taliban, 78% had witnessed violence against people who supported the U.S. mission, and 30% had themselves been imprisoned. Of the female respondents, 81% had experienced gender-based violence.

“Living here is almost like dying every day, because of (the) food crisis, unbearable economical situation, threats towards us and a dark future,” wrote a 30-year-old man from Kabul province who responded to the survey. “The only hope we have is (for) our cases to be expedited and letting us to be evacuated for living in peace, calmness and bright future!”

‘They will be proud of me’

The Akbari family realizes they have a chance to live that bright future now denied to so many Afghans. It did not come without pain.

The family is from the Jaghori district, in a remote highlands area in south central Afghanistan about halfway between Kabul and Kandahar. Education is considered important there.

In the early 1990s Mohammed — an orphan who was entirely self-educated — joined two friends to start the first school for girls in their village of about 1,000 families. Forty-five girls, ages 7 to 15, were enrolled.

The Taliban took over the region two years later and imposed a ban on secondary education for girls. They beat Mohammed and his colleagues. When he continued to teach, they threatened to kill him and rape his wife.

Still, Mohammed defied them.

“My dad said, ‘I will keep going until I feel the warmth of the bullets in my body. My children will remember: My dad was killed because he was trying to educate the girls. They will be proud of me,’ ” Shamsullah recalled.

The U.S.-led coalition attacked Afghanistan in 2001 and soon pushed the Taliban out of power.

“When the American soldiers came to Afghanistan, it was a new life for people looking for freedom,” Mohammed said. “It encouraged them, gave them hope.”

His school thrived. Enrollment reached 2,000 students. Older students graduated and became teachers for the younger girls.

“We could do all these things without fear,” Mohammed said.

Instilled with his father’s love for learning, Shamsullah studied hard and earned a slot at a university in Kabul to study medicine. He hoped to become a doctor.

But achievement carried risk. By the early 2010s, the Taliban had retaken parts of his home province. It was perilous to visit his family during school breaks.

“If they found an ID card saying you were in the university, that would be enough for the Taliban to kill you,” Shamsullah said. “I had two choices: stay and do what I was doing and risk getting killed, or come to the United States.”

He applied for a visa and was sent to a United Nations refugee camp in Indonesia. After three anxious years, he arrived in the U.S. He gave up his medical school dreams and worked: first at a meatpacking plant in Schuyler, then as a truck driver in Omaha.

Like most Afghans, Shamsullah was stunned by the swift collapse of the government and military. His father was in Kabul when the Taliban ordered schools closed. They trashed the school.

When the Taliban issued a warrant for Mohammed’s arrest, he and two of his sons went into hiding. His wife, Kamila, daughter and another son remained home, watching warily for the authorities.

It was Shamsullah’s turn to worry.

“I used to sleep very good, but not now,” he said.

He reached out to Rosa Ortiz, director of the Omaha-based International Council for Refugees and Immigrants, who had helped Shamsullah when he settled in Nebraska. She helped him file a petition to bring his family here, working with Bacon’s office to cut through the red tape.

The Akbari family escaped to Pakistan last spring. That set up the joyous reunion in July at Eppley.

Already the youngest boys — Ahmad Reza, 15, and Ahmad Shikeb, 13 — have started school.

Mohammed said his teaching days are probably over. But he told his sons they must study hard and earn the opportunity America has given them.

“Now you are here, this is your country,” he told them. “Don’t be a burden to society. So America can be proud of having citizens like you.”