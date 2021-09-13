Discovering the history of Omaha's oldest cemeteries

Grace Lutheran Church, 1326 S. 26th St., was built on the site in 1888. When the lots were graded, another metallic casket was discovered. It contained the body of an Army officer’s wife, a Mrs. Clark, who had come from St. Louis by boat.

Shull’s graveyard was beneath those who believed they were in Omaha’s high society. Theirs was at 23rd Street and St. Mary’s Avenue in an oak grove that had been a picnic ground. Snowden believed about 50 were interred there between 1861 and 1865, then were moved to the city’s Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Douglas County’s first Potter’s Field was at its poor farm southwest of 36th and Pacific Streets, now the Field Club golf course. “Down in a ravine an eighth of a mile, through which the Belt railway has built, lies the potter’s field, the last resting place of the unwept and unclaimed pauper and the disputed territory — according to report — between the medical college and the county authorities,” The World-Herald wrote in 1885. “It is so seldom that ‘good subjects’ go from there to the county dead house that there is ground to believe that the body snatcher does not look very often in that direction.”