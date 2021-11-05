Discrimination policy change at state college system draws criticism from Ricketts, religious groups

Proposed updates to two Nebraska State College System policies have drawn criticism from a pair of religious groups who accused the higher education system of pursuing "ideologically driven" gender identity policies.

On Thursday, the Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Catholic Conference said language that will go before the state college system's Board of Trustees next week would violate free-speech rights of some students and employees.

The groups, routine opponents of pro-LGBT policies, said another change adding gender identity to a list of protected classes would potentially jeopardize the safety of women on campus.

Both proposals, they said, follow a debate over the Nebraska Department of Education's proposed health education standards for K-12 schools, which drew fierce opposition earlier this year before they were ultimately scrapped.

“Apparently the NSCS missed the conversation from the last eight months,” the religious groups said in a joint statement. “Nebraskans have spoken loudly and clearly that they do not want ideologically driven gender identity policies imposed through our state education systems."

But the state college system, which has campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron, says the changes under consideration are part of an effort to create a more inclusive and respectful environment for students and employees, and would bring the college system in line with state and federal law.

According to the Board of Trustees' agenda for a Nov. 11 meeting, the policy review followed the Legislature’s passage of LB451 earlier this year.

Sponsored by Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney, LB451 expanded the state’s existing laws banning racial discrimination in employment to include hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks and twists.

“Since the policy needed to be revised, we took the opportunity to improve the policy by including definitions for all types of prohibited discrimination,” the meeting agenda states.

Prohibited in the proposed policy is discrimination on the basis of age, race, color, disability, gender identity, national origin, religion, sex and sexual orientation, with definitions clarifying examples of each.

The definition of gender identity discrimination includes “refusing to allow a person to use the restroom associated with the gender the person identifies with.”

The religious groups said the provision would allow “biological males who identify as female to utilize female restrooms."

Chancellor Paul Turman disputed that characterization by the religious groups and said the policy does not condone what they imply.

“We have a mission of inclusion, of creating an environment where students can come and feel safe,” Turman said. “(Transgender students) have every right, along with these other protected classes of individuals, to be in an environment where they feel comfortable.”

According to Turman, the language in the state college system’s proposed policy describing gender identity discrimination was drawn from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces civil rights laws against workplace discrimination.

Currently, the law is based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision from last year that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protected employees who are gay or transgender from discrimination.

The case, Bostock v. Clayton County, was considered a landmark for LGBT rights, and used as the basis for new rules by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Education.

In August, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 19 other states challenging the education department’s decision following the Bostock case that discriminating based on gender identity and sexual orientation was in violation of Title IX.

Turman said several state senators, as well as the Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Catholic Conference, urged him to wait until the lawsuit was settled before bringing the policy language to the board.

With litigation and new rule-making potentially lasting years, Turman said if the lawsuit is successful, the state college system could consider changing its policy again, but because the state college system receives federal funds, it is required to follow federal law.

“Right now, we are held to what the requirements are,” he said, adding the college planned to bring amended language to the board to address the concerns raised by opponents.

Thursday evening, the state college system issued new policy language that identifies gender identity discrimination as involving "unfavorable treatment because of a person's gender identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics."

The Nebraska Family Alliance and the Nebraska Catholic Conference also said they oppose policy language allowing employees to designate the name and gender identity they go by in certain state college information and communication systems.

The proposed policy says an employee’s chosen name and gender identity “can and should be used whenever possible in the workplace,” but isn’t absolute nor is it mandatory.

Employees are still required to provide their full legal name when they apply for a job or benefits and may be required to use their biological sex at birth in certain information systems.

Turman said the policy change for employees follows the approval of an identical policy for students adopted by the Board of Trustees in July.

The amended language issued Thursday night says employees "should respect the chosen name and gender identity of other employees wherever possible."

Members of the Board of Trustees are appointed by the governor and approved by the Legislature.

In a statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts cited the issue of guaranteeing men access to women's bathrooms in urging members to reject the policy changes.

State senators representing districts with state college campuses said they, too, oppose the proposed policy changes.

Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Julie Slama of Sterling said the policies “run into many of the same issues from the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards.”

The ACLU of Nebraska said the state college system is following the decision written by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Bostock case.

Sara Rips, the ACLU of Nebraska's LGBTQIA+ legal and policy counsel, said the steps taken by the state college system show trustees "following the law and taking steps to make their campus more welcoming."

"Trans Nebraskans exist, they belong and they deserve to live their lives with dignity, just like anyone else," Rips said in a statement.

The state college’s Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday and Thursday at Wayne State College. The proposed policies are scheduled to be discussed Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

