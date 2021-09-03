Doane campaign urging communities to have 'Faith in the Vaccine'

Leah Rediger, the director of religious and spiritual life at Doane, said encouraging vaccinations, which protect individuals as well as communities, is a natural extension of the office's mission.

"We do a lot of work around religious literacy education to help students, faculty and staff understand how to be a better neighbor to those who orient around religion differently than they do," Rediger said.

The ambassadors — 11 undergraduate, graduate and recently graduated Doane students — are encouraged to create "a positive culture" around the vaccine, Rediger said, by listening to where a vaccine-hesitant person may be coming from before asking them what may change their mind.

"We want to avoid the backfire effect, where the more you try to convince someone of your point of view, the more deeply entrenched they become in their perspective," she said.

Bilingual ambassadors will do outreach into Spanish-speaking communities in Lincoln and Crete to better understand what barriers are keeping people from getting vaccinated and find out how those obstacles can be removed.

The goal is to build relationships and model behavior that could potentially inspire a person to make a healthy choice for their community, Rediger added.