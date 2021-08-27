Doane partners with Little Priest Tribal College in cannabis studies program

Doane University is expanding the footprint of its cannabis studies program in a new partnership with Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago.

After hemp production was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill, Doane launched a series of self-paced, online courses for students around the globe interested in all things hemp.

Students could enroll in classes focused on cultivation, processing, testing and the growing business of cannabis, receiving a certificate at the end of their course.

Last year, the liberal arts college in Crete began offering those courses both in-person and online to Doane students, becoming the first college or university in Nebraska to do so.

Now, Doane will begin offering seven different courses taught both online and in-person at Little Priest, a land-grant college named for the last war chief of the Winnebago Tribe.

The partnership formed following discussions earlier this summer about how to further hemp cultivation at Ho-Chunk Farms owned by the Winnebago Tribe.