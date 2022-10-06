 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donated Malcolm X books offer Nebraska inmates story of 'redemption and perseverance'

The stories are distinct, but their origin is the same: a neighborhood so vibrant, so unified that individual accomplishments and devastations touched every house from Tech High to Kountze Park. A neighborhood where, depending on the night, they might see Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Ray Charles, James Brown, Joe Louis, Jesse Owens or Jackie Robinson – just walking down 24th Street. A neighborhood despite its humble size and remote location in middle America, became a progressive beacon in the national protest movement, recognized by would-be presidents and would-be revolutionaries.

A donation of books Friday will provide Nebraska prison inmates more opportunities to learn about an Omaha native who spent time in prison before becoming a leading voice for Black Americans and an internationally known human rights activist.

The Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation gave 96 copies of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha and Paul Feilmann of Omaha delivered the books to the department.

The book, first published in 1965, was a collaboration between Malcolm X and journalist Alex Haley. It came out the same year that Malcolm X was shot and killed.

McKinney said he believes the book can have a positive impact on those in prison.

“It’s important for them to know the story, because Malcolm’s story is a story of redemption and perseverance,” he said. “It shows how he was able to change his life overall.”

Born in Omaha in 1925 as Malcolm Little, Malcolm X spent time in foster care during his teenage years and wound up in prison as a young man. He went on to become a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement.

During his lifetime, Malcolm X was a controversial figure. McKinney said some people may still see him as controversial because they do not know his whole journey. “I believe his message was ... to stand up and be proud of who you are and to not allow your situation to define you and not to allow others to hold you back from the things that you believe in and that you seek,” McKinney said.

Feilmann helped arrange the book donation. He said he got inspired when the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission voted last month to add Malcolm X to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted in 2024.

State Corrections Director Scott Frakes welcomed the donation. He said he read the book at age 12, at the urging of a friend, and credited it with helping him see the world in a much different way. He said he would recommend it to others.

