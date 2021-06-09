Don't assume special legislative session, Iowa Democratic statehouse leader says

The Iowa Supreme Court in April issued a statement describing what it might do in the case the state is not able to meet the constitutional deadline for redistricting.

“If the general assembly is not able to meet the constitutional deadline, the supreme court tentatively plans to meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process which permits, to the extent possible, the redistricting framework presently set forth in Iowa Code chapter 42 to proceed after September 15,” the court’s statement said. “Under such a process, the supreme court would ‘cause the state to be apportioned into senatorial and representative districts to comply with the requirements of the constitution prior to December 31.’”

Republican legislative leaders have interpreted that statement to mean the court will allow the state agency and state lawmakers to conduct the redistricting process as they normally would, and give them until December 31 to complete the process.