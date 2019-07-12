CEDAR RAPIDS — A dozen 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage Sunday afternoon in NewBo to make their pitches to progressive voters at the fifth annual Progress Iowa Corn Feed.
It’s the first time Progress Iowa is holding its summer event in Cedar Rapids. The statewide organization of 70,000 focuses on research, education and advocacy.
“Our goal Sunday will be the same as it is every year — getting people informed, connected with information and organized,” said Executive Director Matt Sinovic. “And, of course, we hope they’ll take action.”
The Corn Feed has been a fundraiser, but this year admission will be free. People are encouraged to register at iowacornfeed.com to save time when they arrive at the NewBo City Market, 11 Third St. SE in Cedar Rapids. Gates open at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with candidates starting to speak about 1:30 p.m. Each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak.
Candidates who are confirmed are Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and author-lecturer Marianne Williamson.
Even though many of those attending the Corn Feed will have seen the presidential hopefuls before, Sinovic said, “this will be a different setting — not a banquet hall or a debate stage.”
It will be a test for some candidates to connect with people who are pretty likely to be caucusgoers this February, Sinovic said.
“It’s an opportunity make a connection and leave an impression about what they want to do and how they can win,” he said. “It’s also an organizational test for the campaigns. Can they get their supporters to turn out?”
In addition to the speakers, there will be an activists fair with several labor groups, Indivisible Iowa, Planned Parenthood and various campaign groups having booths on the grounds.
And it’s forecast to be hot, with a high of 92 degrees. “Hot and humid conditions will occur this weekend with heat index readings ranging from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees,” the National Weather Service reported.
Corn-themed food will be available from NewBo vendors. The menu includes Mexican grilled corn, corn dip and pita chips, vegan cornbread muffins and tamales with corn masa, corn bourbon chocolate truffles, scalloped corn casserole and grilled corn and chili relish cheese sandwich with roasted pork.
There also will be live music and family-friendly activities, including a sand box sponsored by State Auditor Rob Sand. He and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer will speak as part of the program starting at 1 p.m.