Dramatic rescue from truck fire saves life of Manly, Iowa woman

The photo fairly oozes with tension as you look at it.

In the background, a Ford F-150 is in flames, heavy black smoke billowing into the sky.

The man in a red shirt in the foreground has burnt-red hands smudged with soot. He gazes down at someone on the ground.

That's Jason Hahn. The photograph was taken just a minute or two after he came to and crossed the street from the burning truck. That's where he'd collapsed after rescuing a woman from the cab of the vehicle.

Hahn, 48, and a Mason City native, was leaving his farm about 11:15 a.m. on Monday and heading west on County Road B20 when he passed a truck on its side in the ditch on the north side of the road. The tire was still spinning and Hahn thought he saw smoke in the engine area.

He turns around. Gets out of his car. Hears a woman screaming.

"Now I'm committed," he says.

The truck is laying driver-side up and Hahn can see the woman dangling by her seatbelt. He can now also see flames coming from the engine. He tries kicking out the window to no avail.